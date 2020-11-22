U.K. Looking at Covid Certificates for Travelers, Telegraph Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government ministers have asked companies that make passports to provide certificates showing that travelers aren’t carrying the coronavirus, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Companies including De La Rue Plc are discussing making certificates guaranteeing that U.K. travelers have taken tests for the deadly virus and are not infected, according to the report, which cited people it didn’t identify. The documents could include biometric data.

Stuart Donnelly, an external spokesman for Basingstoke, U.K.-based De La Rue, didn’t immediately comment. The U.K. Cabinet Office didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

The talks are at an early stage and may come to nothing, according to the Telegraph.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.