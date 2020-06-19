(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. lowered its Covid-19 alert level by one rank to Level 3, reflecting the fact the coronavirus is no longer spreading exponentially in the community after almost three months of lockdown.

According to government guidance, the new level allows for some relaxation of social-distancing measures -- something that had already been happening with the opening of non-essential shops this week.

A statement from the U.K.’s Chief Medical Officers announcing the move on Friday warned the virus “is still in general circulation, and localized outbreaks are likely to occur.”

Still, it’s a rare piece of good news for Boris Johnson’s government, which has faced widespread criticism over its handling of the pandemic, including its failure to protect care homes and the delayed introduction of lockdown measures.

As the number of Covid-19 cases comes down, ministers are grappling with how to get students back to school and are also considering whether to relax the 2-meter rule on social-distancing, a decision seen as critical to allow pubs and other parts of the hospitality industry to reopen.

