(Bloomberg) -- British officials are drawing up plans to reopen shuttered parts of the economy within days, including car showrooms and stores that have been closed for nine weeks, a person familiar with the matter said.

The government is preparing to ease lockdown restrictions in order to help gradually get the stalled economy back in motion, after millions of workers lost their jobs or were furloughed during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the person, who declined to be named discussing plans that are not public, outdoor markets and car showrooms would be allowed to open from June 1, while other non-essential shops will be able to re-start business from June 15, if it is safe to do so.

Boris Johnson’s government has drawn up a series of tests to ensure that any easing of the limits on activities and public movements does not allow the virus to spread again in an uncontrolled way. A testing and tracing system to keep track of infections will be crucial. Some schools are due to restart classes from June 1.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.