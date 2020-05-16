(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government said French visitors won’t be exempt from quarantine, contravening earlier guidance, according to the BBC.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that travelers from France would be subject to the planned two-week isolation period for people arriving from abroad, the BBC reported. That contradicts an earlier joint statement from the French and U.K. governments that an exception would be made for travelers arriving from France.

Earlier guidance was intended to reflect the need to manage the common border between the two countries. Exemptions to the quarantine period could include freight drivers, according to the BBC.

