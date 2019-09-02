(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The U.K.’s manufacturing slump unexpectedly deepened in August as mounting Brexit uncertainty pushed a gauge of the sector to its lowest level in seven years.

The continued contraction was driven by a drop in new orders, while optimism among firms fell to a record low, IHS Markit said Monday. Meanwhile, exports were hurt by trade tensions and a global slowdown, although Markit also noted that that some European Union-based companies were starting to route supply chains away from the U.K. due to Brexit.

The survey highlights the impact the departure from the EU, and the risk of leaving without a transition, is having on the U.K. economy. The data was collected between Aug. 12 and Aug. 27, ending the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament next month.

Key Insights

Markit’s index fell to 47.4 last month, from 48 in July. The median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey was for a small improvement

The PMI reading suggests the sector is contracting at a quarterly pace of close to 2%, said Rob Dawson, director at IHS Markit

The worse-than-expected reading came despite further weakness in the pound in August, which would normally benefit exporters. Still, the exchange rate was cited by 80% of companies providing a reason for higher purchase prices

Manufacturing employment fell, while the drop in business optimism was linked to “weakening market conditions, signs of a global economic slowdown, Brexit uncertainty and subdued client confidence,” Markit said

Get More

Reports last week showed confidence among consumers and businesses fell in August amid growing concerns over a no-deal Brexit

Markit is due to publish similar indexes for the U.K.’s construction and dominant services sector later this week

