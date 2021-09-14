(Bloomberg) --

Brexit and Covid-19 have upended the City of London over the past 18 months, weakening its dominance as Europe’s financial center. More turbulence could lie ahead.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned Tuesday that any upheaval by the European Union on clearinghouses post-Brexit posed a “real threat” to financial stability.

He was speaking at Bloomberg’s The Future of Global Financial Centres: The New London conference, where U.K. Economic Secretary John Glen will discuss the government’s recovery agenda and opportunities for the City going forward.

U.K.’s Glen Says Plans to Simplify Inter-Company Visa Process (2:30 p.m.)

U.K. Economic Secretary John Glen said the government is looking at ways to make it easier for businesses to move internal staff to the U.K., and a plan could be ready in the next six months.

“The issue of the access to talent is absolutely important to us,” he said.

His comments come as the U.K. experiences a record number of job vacancies as fewer EU workers move to the country. Glen said he will visit the U.S. shortly to deepen bilateral relationships there.

Khan Says U.K. Must Change Immigration System (2:15 p.m.)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called on the government to change its immigration system amid a shortage of workers in some sectors.

Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, wants a Covid recovery visa, making it easier for firms to hire workers from overseas in industries such as haulage and hospitality that are struggling to find staff.

“The knock on consequences on our city” from the shortage of workers “could be profound,” he said, adding that the existing process for firms to sponsor visas is both too long and too costly.

Bailey warns EU about risks from its clearing demands (2 p.m.)

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who is speaking at the Sustainable London session later, said in an interview that the capital’s dominant clearinghouses need clarity soon on whether they can keep serving clients in the European Union.

“I have to say to the EU, we make it work with the U.S., you make it work with the U.S., the same principle and practice applies,” said Bailey. “I’m just not prepared and do not understand the argument that somehow the U.K.-EU relationship should be different.”

Bailey also gave a skeptical take on cryptocurrencies. More of his comments can be found here.

