U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is mulling imposing fresh lockdown measures starting next week as the number of Covid-19-related hospitalizations keeps increasing, The Times reported.

Johnson is expected to announce the new steps at a press conference on Monday, the newspaper said. Only essential shops and “educational settings” such as nurseries, schools and universities would remain open, it said.

If implemented, the additional measures may take effect as soon as Wednesday and remain in place until Dec. 1, according to the report.

Discussions are still ongoing and no final decision had been made, the newspaper said, citing a senior government source it did not identify. Tougher regional measures known as Tier 4 are also being considered.

Johnson earlier met with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Health Secretary Matthew Hancock to discuss the latest NHS data, the report said.

