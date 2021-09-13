(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s chief medical officers recommended that the government roll out Covid vaccines to all children as young as 12, saying the benefits of reducing educational disruption from the virus warrant the move.

U.K. medical authorities recommended offering vaccination with a first dose of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, according to a statement Monday.

The U.K. has been an outlier over its decision not to vaccinate healthy older children, instead only offering the shots to those under age 16 who have underlying health conditions or live with vulnerable adults. In the U.S., children age 12 and over have been getting the vaccines since May, while most of the European Union opted to vaccinate young people ahead of the school year.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said earlier this month that the benefits of inoculation for healthy children this age was “marginally greater” than the potential known harms, though advised the government to ask the medical officers to weigh in. Concerns have focused on a very rare heart condition that has been linked to the Pfizer shot, one of the only Covid vaccines that has been authorized for use in children.

