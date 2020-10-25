(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Armed Forces have gained control of a ship in the English Channel and detained seven individuals, ending an incident involving the suspected hijacking of the Liberian-flagged Nave Andromeda oil tanker.

“Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well,” the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in a tweet Sunday.

The vessel, carrying 42,000 tons of crude, was on its way from Nigeria and due to dock in Southampton, according to Sky, which first reported the news. Authorities had put a 3-mile restriction zone around the ship.

Hampshire Police said earlier it responded to the incident after reports that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had verbally threatened the crew.

The U.K. coast guard deployed search-and-rescue helicopters, an agency spokeswoman said by email earlier.

The Nave Andromeda is a Liberian-flagged vessel, according to Bloomberg ship-tracking data.

