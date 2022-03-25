(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called on P&O Ferries Chief Executive Officer Peter Hebblethwaite to resign, and said he would bring in new laws to force shipping firms to pay the U.K. minimum wage.

Shapps told Sky News that Hebblethwaite had showed “incredible arrogance” with his “brazen, breathtaking” claims to Parliament’s transport committee on Thursday, when he admitted that P&O had failed to follow rules on consulting with unions before dismissing 800 staff.

“I cannot believe he can stay in that role,” Shapps said Friday. When asked whether Hebblethwaite should go right now, he responded “yes.”

P&O sparked outrage last week by dismissing its entire U.K.-based seafaring crew without prior notice. They were replaced with agency staff, a money-saving tactic that triggered protests and raised the prospect of legal action.

Hebblethwaite told the committee there was “absolutely no doubt” that P&O was required by law to communicate with unions, but that to have done so “would have been a sham” given the fundamental nature of the planned changes. He said the firm had instead compensated fired workers with higher severance payouts.

“Even though they know they’ve broken the law, what they’ve done is pay people off in such a way as to buy their silence,” Shapps said. “It’s unacceptable.”

P&O Admits Rule Breach, Says U.K. Minister Was Aware of Shakeup

The minister vowed to come to Parliament next week with a package of measures that would “close every possible loophole that exists.”

“We are not having people working from British ports -- on regular routes between here and France or here and Holland or anywhere else -- and failing to pay the minimum wage,” he said. “It’s simply unacceptable and we will force that to change.”

Hebblethwaite told Parliament on Thursday that Shapps was told of plans to restructure almost four months before the firings created a political firestorm.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.