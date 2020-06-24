(Bloomberg) -- A member of Boris Johnson’s government and a ‘cash for favors’ dispute he’s embroiled in has become the latest political headache for Britain’s prime minister after a difficult few months battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, who has been under fire since it emerged that he approved a planning development from businessman Richard Desmond who later donated money to the Conservative Party, released documents on Wednesday showing he had exchanged text messages with Desmond prior to the decision.

The closeness of Jenrick’s contact with Desmond adds to the controversy around the episode, which has seen calls for his resignation and risks further damaging the public popularity of Johnson’s Conservative Party. Despite winning a strong majority only six months ago, the Tories have declined in the polls as the the U.K. has recorded one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world.

Questions over Jenrick’s actions follow the backlash involving Johnson’s key aide Dominic Cummings, who was the focus of a media frenzy and became a national talking point after allegedly breaking lockdown rules, leading to charges that it was one rule for Britain’s governing elite and another for the masses.

Jenrick is accused of rushing through approval of Desmond’s project -- a 500-apartment, 44-storey development at Westferry Printworks, a former printing plant in east London -- to help the businessman avoid paying a new community infrastructure levy that was to be imminently introduced. The charge would have cost Desmond at least 30 million pounds ($37 million).

A redacted e-mail from a civil servant included in the documents published on Wednesday said that Jenrick had been ‘insistent’ on issuing a decision quickly, noting the upcoming tax change.

Desmond made a 12,000 pounds donation to the Conservative Party two weeks after Jenrick issued the decision. Jenrick later reversed the decision after the local council sought a judicial review, conceding he had acted unlawfully.

“He rushed through the decision specifically to help the developer,” Labour’s Shadow Secretary for Communities and Local Government Steve Reed said in an e-mailed statement. “The public must be reassured that there is not one rule for the Conservatives and their wealthy donors and another rule for everyone else.”

In a sign of Johnson wanting to move on from the Jenrick affair, the U.K.’s top civil servant Mark Sedwill sent Reed a letter on Wednesday stating that the prime minister considers the matter closed.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.