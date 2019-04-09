(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Theresa May heads to meet her German and French counterparts to seek backing for a short Brexit extension as talks with the Labour Party continue. The EU is looking at ways to make sure that a delay won’t allow May -- or any successor -- to disrupt the bloc’s business.

Key Developments

May meets Merkel and Macron

Justice Secretary Gauke says there’s "common ground" in talks with Labour

EU ministers meet Tuesday; focus now is on the length of any delay and the conditions attached to it

May Must Bring Clarity, Says France (8 a.m.)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said May must present “credible” reasons for extending the departure when she comes to visit President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

"I prefer a deal, but May must give reasons for an extension and those reasons must be credible,” he told France Info radio. May must “bring to the President, and to the French people, clear explanations if asking for an extension."

A long delay could bring a “grotesque situation in which a state that wants to leave the EU holds the May EU elections. You can see the surreal aspect of this decision.” May agrees and is trying to get out so the U.K. doesn’t have to take part.

Justice Secretary Sees Common Ground (7:30 a.m.)

U.K. Cabinet minister David Gauke, a remainer, said there is common ground between the government and Labour on what it wants the post-Brexit trading relationship with the EU to look like.

“There are differences between the parties, and we need to see if we can resolve those differences," he told the BBC.

“There is common ground in terms of with our trading relationship with the European Union -- we don’t want tariffs, we don’t want to have quotas, we don’t want to have rules of origin requirements. Now I think both parties agree with that so that is an area where there is common ground.”

What he has described sounds a lot like a customs union. Labour complained on Monday that a customs union still wasn’t on the table and the government’s official line is that it still wants an independent trade policy, which a customs union wouldn’t allow.

--With assistance from Helene Fouquet.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ian Wishart in Brussels at iwishart@bloomberg.net;Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net;Heather Harris at hharris5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.