(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps demanded P&O Ferries rehire the 800 workers it fired this month, vowing to void savings from the move with legislation to stop it replacing them with lower-paid staff.

A package of measures to be proposed this week would mandate that workers on ferries calling on U.K. ports be paid the country’s minimum wage, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a letter to the company’s chief executive officer, Peter Hebblethwaite, that was posted on Twitter Monday.

“Through that package, I intend to block the outcome that P&O Ferries has pursued, including paying workers less than the minimum wage,” Shapps said. “I believe you will be left with little choice but to reverse your decision in any case.”

The ferry operator sparked an uproar this month by firing seafaring workers, many of them by video call, without going through a consulting process with unions required by U.K. law. Last week, Hebblethwaite inflamed legislators again by telling a Parliamentary committee that the company made a conscious decision to break the rules because it knew the union wouldn’t go along with its restructuring plan.

The new laws would make the company’s current plan unviable, Shapps said, asking Hebblethwaite to also suspend a March 31 deadline for dismissed staff to accept severance packages being offered.

A loophole currently allows ferry operators including P&O, which is owned by Dubai’s DP World, to pay less than the national minimum wage, currently 8.91 pounds ($11.71) an hour. Last week, Hebblethwaite told lawmakers that P&O had reduced its wage bill by about half, with the new average wage being 5.5 pounds an hour.

In the letter, Shapps repeated a call for Hebblethwaite’s resignation.

“The past week has left the reputation of P&0 Ferries and, I’m afraid, you personally, in tatters,” Shapps said.

A spokesman for P&O declined to comment on the planned letter, after it was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.