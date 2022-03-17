(Bloomberg) -- Two U.K. cabinet ministers told how they have been contacted by impostors posing as the Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace blamed Russian “dirty tricks” for the call to him on Thursday, saying on Twitter it was a “desperate attempt” to distract from Russia’s “human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said later that the same thing had happened to her this week. “Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us,” she wrote on Twitter. “We stand with Ukraine.”

The revelations raise questions about how a hoax caller could be connected through to two senior U.K. cabinet ministers. Wallace, who later told the Times that it was a video call, said he terminated it after becoming suspicious when the person “posed several misleading questions.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.