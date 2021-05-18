(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s environment minister said an internal debate is ongoing in government over completing a trade deal with Australia, and Britain would only sign a final accord on the right terms.

“There’s a balance to be struck between your commercial interests and your desire to open up new markets,” George Eustice said on Sky News on Tuesday, after the Financial Times reported that the government is divided over whether to do the deal. “In any discussion on any part of government policy there will be issues where different government departments have a shared interest and we have a discussion to establish a consensus.”

