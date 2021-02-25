(Bloomberg) -- Money markets are no longer betting on a Bank of England interest-rate cut.

Traders now see no policy rate changes for the next year. That marks a sharp turnaround from September, when traders were contemplating rates as low as -0.1% for this year, after the Bank of England said it was studying the feasibility of such a move.

The trigger for the u-turn came from this month’s BOE meeting, where policy makers stressed that negative rates are not imminent, even as the highly-anticipated study encouraged banks to prepare for such a scenario. Expectations for easing were further blunted by the central bank’s optimism over a powerful economic rebound due to the U.K.’s vaccination efforts.

The BOE last eased interest rates in March 2020. It slashed the bank rate by 65 basis points to a record low of 0.1% in an out-of-meeting response to the coronavirus pandemic.

