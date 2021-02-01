(Bloomberg) -- U.K. mortgage approvals held near a decade high in December as movers took advantage of the last few months of a temporary tax break.

The housing market is surging largely because of the stamp duty holiday, which is allowing buyers to save as much as 15,000 pounds ($20,000) in taxes on home buying. The stimulus measure has pushed the housing market into high gear even as the rest of economy is facing its second contraction in a year.

The jump is partly down to pent-up demand from the first lockdown last spring, when the market was largely shuttered and mortgage approvals collapsed. However, analysts expect housing to slow in 2021. The tax break expires soon, unemployment is rising and new restrictions on work and social interaction that are set to run through at least March.

Lenders approved 103,381 loans in December, compared with a revised 105,324 in November, the Bank of England said Monday. The median forecast among economists was for 100,000. Consumers repaid a net 965 million pounds of debt as social spending was curbed in lockdown.

Mortgage approvals in 2020, at 818,500, were even higher than in 2019.

Separately, the IHS Markit manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to a three-month low in January.

