(Bloomberg) -- Demand for credit among British households was broadly stable in June, data published Wednesday show.

The number of mortgages approved by high street banks edged up by less than 1% from May to 42,653, lobby group UK Finance said. The figure was 6.9% higher than a year earlier. Consumer-credit growth remained at an annual 4.1%, above the 3.8% averaged over the previous six months.

The housing market showed tentative signs of recovery in June, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said earlier this month, though there is little prospect of activity taking off amid the ongoing uncertainty over leaving the European Union.

The UK Finance report covers seven high street banks representing around 60% of total mortgage lending, data on which are due to be published by the Bank of England on July 29.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Atkinson in London at a.atkinson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jill Ward

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.