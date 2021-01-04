(Bloomberg) -- U.K. mortgage approvals reached the highest since 2007 in November as housing continued to boom in spite of a broader economic downturn.

The housing market is surging largely because of a tax cut on house purchases that is worth as much as 15,000 pounds ($20,000) to buyers. That may support demand through March, when the initiative ends.

However, analysts expect the housing market to slow this year, with unemployment rising and Britain facing the prospect of tighter restrictions to combat a resurgent coronavirus.

Lenders approved 104,969 loans, compared with a revised 98,338 in October, the Bank of England said Monday. Meanwhile, consumers repaid a net 1.54 billion pounds of debt. Restaurants, bars and and non-essential retailers close were closed in most of the country, curbing spending opportunities.

A separate report showed growth in the U.K.’s manufacturing industry grew slightly faster than expected in December. IHS Markit’s manufacturing PMI index reached highest since 2017 amid stockpiling before the end of the Brexit transition period.

