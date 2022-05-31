(Bloomberg) -- UK mortgage lending slowed unexpectedly as the cost of borrowing rose again, indicating headwinds for the housing market.

The Bank of England said approvals for new home loans totaled 65,974 in April, the lowest in almost two years. Economists had expected little change. The effective interest rate on new mortgages rose 9 basis points to 1.82%, the highest since August.

The figures point to a slowdown in the property market, which to date has managed to shake off the pandemic and recession to reach record prices. Consumers were buoyed by savings built up during the pandemic and a tax break on purchases but now will have to focus on increasing costs to service loans.

“This data could be taken as the latest sign that nervousness over inflation and household finances is starting to drag on what has been an overheated sellers’ property market,” said Adrian Lowery, financial analyst at the investing platform Bestinvest.

The central bank has boosted its benchmark lending rate four times since December and has signaled further increases in the coming months. Governor Andrew Bailey is concerned that inflation at a 40-year high may lead to an upward spiral in wages and prices across the economy.

Mortgage lending totaled £4.1 billion in April, below the £6.4 billion recorded the month before and the £5.7 billion figure that economists had forecast.

At the same time, the BOE said consumers are taking on more unsecured debt, which may reflect more families struggling with an increase in the cost-of-living.

Consumer credit reflecting everything from credit cards to personal loans rose £1.4 billion in April, little changed from March and above the £1.1 billion-pound average of the previous six months. Economists had expected a slight slowdown.

