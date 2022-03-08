(Bloomberg) -- British motorists will cut back substantially on driving this year to save money as petrol prices rocket following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the U.K’s most influential fuel lobbyist.

Speaking shortly after it a U.K. decision to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year, Howard Cox, head of Fair Fuel UK, said he expects mileage to fall by as much as 30% in 2022.

“Our supporters are already doing less recreational driving,” Cox said in an interview on Tuesday. “They’re doing fewer shopping trips and stocking up. They’re telling me they are prioritizing driving to work and dropping the kids at school, but the fun things in life they won’t be doing as much.”

Fair Fuel UK has 1.7 million supporters, including 100,000 commercial drivers. The lobby group is supported by Conservative members of Parliament and has successfully campaigned for taxes on driving to be frozen for 12 years, saving drivers an estimated 110 billion pounds ($144 billion).

Gasoline prices are at a record high of 152.95 a liter, or about $7.58 a gallon, according to government figures published on Tuesday. Those costs are likely to climb after a joint effort by the U.S. and U.K. to cut back on imports of oil from Russia. Brent crude prices jumped more than 50% since the end of last year to $131 a barrel, the highest since 2008.

Cox said he supported sanctions on Russian oil. “You’ve got to stop letting (Russian President Vladimir) Putin make money on this. Demand is going to fall as people won’t drive as much. I expect we’ll see 30% less driving.”

He urged Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to prod the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost production to make up for the lack of supplies from Russia.

Fair Fuel also wants Sunak to cut fuel duty by 5 pence a liter at when he delivers his Spring statement on March 23.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.