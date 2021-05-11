(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will ban so-called conversion therapies for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people as part of a move “to prevent these abhorrent practices which can cause mental and physical harm.”

The government has commissioned research into the experiences of those subjected to the practices as part of the planned legislation, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s legislative program.

“People should be free to be themselves in the U.K.” the program states. “We will ensure the action we take to stop this practice is proportionate and effective, and does not have unintended consequences.”

A national survey in 2017 of Britain’s LGBTQ community found that 5% of respondents had been offered “conversion therapy” and 2% had undergone it.

Separately, the government will later this year set out more details of its plans to reach zero new HIV transmissions by 2030, the documents show.

