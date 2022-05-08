(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government plans to move quickly to “fix” the Northern Ireland Protocol despite the election victory of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, which favors keeping the contentious post-Brexit trade agreement.

“It must be dealt with,” Dominic Raab, the U.K.’s deputy prime minister, told Sky News on Sunday. “I do not want to escalate some of the tensions, I want to de-escalate them.”

Raab declined to comment on a report in the Telegraph that Britain was preparing to unilaterally throw out the arrangement, saying that the government preferred a negotiated settlement with the European Union, though the U.K. wasn’t taking anything “off the table” as far as acting unilaterally.

The protocol was initially backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, though its implementation has been an ongoing source of tension between Britain and the EU, with the U.K. saying that the creation of a customs border down the Irish Sea has disrupted trade and fueled political instability.

This week, Sinn Fein became the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly for the first time, in a historic election that dealt a blow to the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party. The results puts more pressure on Johnson to resolve the standoff after months of negotiations with the EU stalled.

In the wake of the election, the DUP has said it may extend its boycott on participating in the region’s executive as long as the protocol remains in place, extending the political gridlock in Northern Ireland.

The victory of Sinn Fein, which favors unification of U.K.-controlled Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, “makes it clear that it cannot be put off” and the government must prevent problems stemming from the protocol from “dragging on and on,” Raab said.

