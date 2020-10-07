(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will study testing arriving air passengers for Covid-19, in a move aimed at providing relief to an airline industry desperate to return to some semblance of normal traffic.

The government has formed a task force to evaluate the idea along with other measures to support the travel sector, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Wednesday in a statement in Parliament. The U.K. will also cooperate with other countries to coalesce around a global approach.

Airlines have been clamoring for months to replace a blanket quarantine with a testing regime that would open up more destinations and give passengers more certainty about air travel. The U.K. currently mandates two weeks of self-isolation for all travelers arriving from countries that aren’t on ever-changing rosters of acceptable locations. England, Scotland and Wales each maintain their own lists, adding to the complexity and leading many consumers to avoid planes altogether.

In the statement, Shapps defended the current system, while acknowledging the potential for collaboration with the aviation industry to minimize quarantines and help repair a damaged sector of the economy.

“The current measures at the border have saved lives,” Shapps said. “Our understanding of the science now means we can intensify efforts to develop options for a testing regime and help reinvigorate our world-leading travel sector.”

The U.K. is normally the busiest country for air travel in Europe based on passengers, according to data from the International Air Transport Association. But the market has been hit hard by the drop in air travel tied to the coronavirus.

The situation has become increasingly dire, with airlines scrambling to pull back from more optimistic plans to restore capacity. Carriers have also set plans for deeper job reductions and fleet cutbacks as they hunker down for a long winter.

On Wednesday, EasyJet Plc, the U.K.’s biggest low-cost carrier, said it would temporarily stop basing planes in Venice and Naples to adapt to flagging demand.

Separately, the owner of Ryanair Holdings Plc’s London Stansted base announced it was cutting 900 jobs. Manchester Airport Group, which also runs airports at East Midlands and its home base an hour’s flight north of London, said the resurgence of the virus has meant the hoped-for recovery failed to materialize.

The U.K. is studying testing at a time when the idea, which has been pushed hard by the global airline industry, is gaining momentum in other countries.

The World Economic Forum on Wednesday announced that it was beginning trials of the CommonPass mobile application that will allow passengers to take a coronavirus test at a certified lab and upload results onto their phones, with the app generating a barcode to show they’ve tested negative.

