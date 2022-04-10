(Bloomberg) --

U.K. government officials and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are preparing plans for a potential listing of Channel Four Television Corp. in London, The Times reported Saturday, without saying how it obtained the information.

The listing is being considered in the event that no credible takeover offers for Channel 4 are made, according to The Times.

The government is mulling changes that would make Channel 4 -- whose privatization was disclosed to management on Monday -- more appealing to investors. The company could be allowed to raise capital and increase its borrowing under a new owner, as well as produce and keep the rights to its own shows, according to a person familiar with the sale process.

