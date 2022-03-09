(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. is studying whether to relax planning rules around onshore wind as the government devises a strategy to help wean the country off Russian energy, a person familiar with the matter said.

Ministers are also debating a new licensing round for fresh North Sea oil and gas projects, while fracking may be given a reprieve if drillers can satisfy concerns about earthquakes, the person said, asking not to be named while discussing policy that isn’t yet finalized.

The U.K. is looking for ways to increase domestic energy supplies after pledging on Monday to phase out some 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) of annual imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. The measures under consideration may not deliver a boost within that timeframe, since wind farms and North Sea fields are typically multiyear developments, while the country’s fracking industry has failed to get off the ground in the decade since the first discovery.

The plan isn’t likely to be ready this week, but may come next week, the person said.

The U.K. is also exploring how to reduce gas imports from Vladimir Putin’s administration, which currently make up less than 4% of supply. The move away from Russian fossil fuels -- even though they only make up a fraction of U.K. needs -- threatens to add further pressure on energy prices, with domestic bills already set to leap by more than 50% next month.

“We need to meet the long-term impacts of the spike in energy prices, and that’s why I will be setting out an energy independence plan for this country in the course of the next few days,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday. The aim is to “prepare our people for the long term with sustainable, cost-efficient energy supply.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng set out a skeleton of the U.K.’s plans in a Feb. 28 thread on Twitter. He said the country will back North Sea production, which could also help kick-start both carbon capture and storage technology and hydrogen fuel. He flagged the need for new nuclear, promising “more cash for future large projects.” The government is also accelerating renewables and pushing energy efficiency upgrades, he said.

Kwarteng’s department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fracking Plan

The government is also looking at ways to keep the possibility of domestic shale gas production alive. Cuadrilla Resources Ltd., which first sparked hopes for U.K. fracking with a discovery in Lancashire in 2011, had been required to seal off its two wells in the area that have been suspended for years because of concerns about earthquakes.

The company may no longer have to do so, and British Geological Survey scientists may carry out further tests at the sites, the person said.

Asked on Wednesday whether renewed fracking was a possibility, Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said that while a moratorium remains in place, “you would expect the prime minister to look at all options” given the Russian invasion of Ukraine and spiking energy prices.

The BGS said in a statement that it’s unable to comment, because it hasn’t been approached regarding the re-purposing of the Lancashire sites. Cuadrilla Chief Executive Officer Francis Egan said in a statement that plans to plug the sites are “very advanced,” with the rig to begin the process due on site next week.

“We remain open to any other proposals or ideas the government may have, but as things stand nothing has changed,” Egan said. “It’s clear that he U.K. must do everything it can to secure domestic gas supply and not tolerate Putin’s vice-like grip over our energy costs.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.