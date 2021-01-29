(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson named the Ministry of Defence’s top civil servant as national security adviser, reversing plans to install his chief Brexit negotiator in the post.

The Brexit envoy, David Frost, will instead take on a role as the premier’s representative for Brexit and international policy. He will also lead a new International Policy Unit in Johnson’s office, the Cabinet Office said in a statement. Stephen Lovegrove, who has been Permanent Secretary at the MoD since April 2016, will take the security post.

“Stephen brings with him a wealth of experience from across Whitehall and in national security and I look forward to working closely together to deliver this government’s vision for the U.K, in the world,” Johnson said in the statement on Friday.

The announcement overturns plans announced seven months ago to appoint Frost in the security role, a decision criticized by former Prime Minister Theresa May, who questioned Frost’s security credentials.

Lovegrove spent a decade at Deutsche Bank AG before moving into the civil service. He then spent nine years at the Shareholder Executive, involved in managing the relationship with businesses owned or part-owned by the state. He became permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defence in April 2016, after holding the same role at the Department of Energy and Climate Change.

Frost will be “responsible for managing the foreign, international economic and national security teams within the Cabinet Secretariat and advising the Prime Minister on all matters of international and domestic security,” Johnson’s office said.

Read More: U.K.’s Top Civil Servant Steps Down Amid Reports of Rift

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.