(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. needs to do more to protect researchers from cyber attack, the opposition Labour Party said, after Russian attempts to access coronavirus vaccine programs revealed weaknesses in defenses.

A parliamentary report said Moscow is “aggressively” seeking to interfere in key areas of the economy and Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre warned working from home has lead to the increased use of vulnerable networks.

“The government must outline the concrete steps it will be taking to protect U.K. research and researchers from cyber attacks,” Chi Onwurah, Labour’s digital spokeswoman, said in an email. “Our world leading science and research sector is key to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, and building back better, and must be protected,”

British scientists, including those at Oxford University and Imperial College, London, are at the forefront of the global race for a vaccine against coronavirus, and warnings on Tuesday from U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo over the theft of intellectual property by China further highlighted the threat to the U.K.

In May, ARCHER, the U.K.’s only supercomputer, was hacked, leaving it offline for more than a week. Scientists and industrialists use the Edinburgh-based facility to run simulations and calculations and it has been used by researchers working on Covid-19 for epidemiological and molecular modeling. The NCSC declined to comment on its investigation into the attack.

Extra Security

Since the shutdown, ARCHER has introduced extra security and asked users to change their passwords. Social-distancing rules have restricted access to laboratories and increased the reliance of researchers on its capabilities.

“You’re in a slightly more vulnerable position if you are working from home,” Oxford University research physicist Ben Fernando said in a telephone interview. “You’ve only got this one connection into the supercomputer to use, it’s not like we can go into the lab and do other experimental stuff, it was all or nothing.”

Fernando said the pandemic has made authorities more aware of academic institutions’ online vulnerabilities. “People just didn’t grasp how significant it was,” he said.

The report into Russian meddling, published by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee after a nine-month delay, said Moscow has used “malicious cyber activity in order to assert itself aggressively in a number of spheres” since 2014.

Susceptible

The NCSC said teleworkers, isolated from colleagues, could be more susceptible to phishing attempts, in which they are persuaded to hand over usernames and passwords. The NCSC indicated attackers who targeted vaccine researchers in the U.K., U.S. and Canada may have had a collection of stolen credentials.

“Phishing attacks have become increasingly sophisticated and can no longer be tackled simply through raising awareness,” said John Chapman, head of the security operations center at Jisc, which provides digital cybersecurity solutions to universities.

Remote working has, however, seen a drop in attacks that seek to overwhelm a network to slow it down or stop it. “The trend makes sense,” said Chapman. “There’s little point disrupting an institution’s network if there is no one there to impact.”

