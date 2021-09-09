U.K. Official Sees No Imminent Changes to Johnson’s Cabinet

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn’t plan any imminent changes to his cabinet, an official familiar with the matter said, after days of U.K. media reports that he’d reshuffle his ministers on Thursday.

Johnson himself declined to rule out changes when asked at a press conference on Tuesday, adding fuel to speculation that ministers including Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel faced demotion. The official said it’s not likely there will be changes on Thursday.

Even so ministers potentially facing the chop will be kept on their guard as the Conservative Party gears up for its annual conference in early October.

Asked if a reshuffle is possible this month, the official said it’s possible in any month.

Read More: Johnson Wins Health Care Vote to Push U.K. Taxes to Highest Ever

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.