(Bloomberg) -- Senior U.K. ministers and officials rushed to reassure people the newly licensed Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is safe, ahead of its roll out across the country starting next week.

Everyone can be “absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut” in the approval process, said June Raine, chief executive of the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Health Secretary Matt Hancock even offered to receive the shot live on television.

The U.K. was the first western country to approve a vaccine on Wednesday, ahead of decisions in the U.S and the European Union. But after the accelerated decision, ministers have a challenge to convince the vast majority of the population to be vaccinated in order to ensure the program is effective.

Trust in Boris Johnson’s government is in short supply after a series of missteps during the pandemic that left the U.K. with a death toll approaching 60,000 and its deepest recession for 300 years. Concerns have been raised over the time taken to develop the vaccine -- 10 months rather than the usual 10 years -- and why the MHRA was quicker to approve it than other regulators.

In a televised briefing, Raine said the MHRA carried out an “extremely thorough and scientifically rigorous review” and the vaccine had only been approved “because those strict tests have been done and complied with.”

Pressed on why the U.K. had approved the vaccine before the U.S. and E.U., she said her colleagues had worked nights and weekends. “The public can be absolutely confident that the standards we have worked to are equivalent to those around the world,” she said.

Earlier, Hancock said he is keen to get his shot live on television. “If we can get that approved and if people think that’s reasonable, then I’m up for doing that,” he told ITV. “Once the MHRA has approved a vaccine, they only do that if it is safe. And so if that can persuade anybody else that they should take the vaccine then it’s worth it.”

In November, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said he would tell his 78-year-old mother to get her shot as soon as possible.

Officials are concerned at the rise of misinformation and conspiracy theories on Facebook and Twitter, and want to get on the front foot. The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday that the National Health Service plans to enlist “sensible” celebrities and social media influencers in a major campaign to convince people to have the shot.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, urged the government to counter “dangerous and frankly life-threatening disinformation” through emergency legislation imposing financial penalties on internet companies that fail to act.

Johnson said “anti-vaxxers” are “totally wrong in their approach” and said the government is working to tackle disinformation on the vaccine.

