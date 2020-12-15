(Bloomberg) -- U.K. authorities will hold further talks on whether to revise Christmas coronavirus rules Wednesday, as pressure builds on the government to stop households mixing over the holiday.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove discussed the issue with his counterparts from the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday but no decisions were made.

However there are no plans to change the rules in England, which allow as many as three households to gather together indoors for five days between Dec. 23 and 27, a person familiar with the matter said. Talks will continue Wednesday to agree a common approach across the U.K.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing growing demands to rethink his approach over Christmas after a surge in Covid-19 infections in recent days, particularly in London and southeast England. The U.K. capital will be placed in the highest tier of restrictions from Wednesday, with pubs and restaurants forced to close.

‘Grave Risk’

In a rare joint editorial Tuesday, the British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal said the government’s relaxation of social distancing rules over the holiday period will increase infections and risk putting further strain on hospitals.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, called on ministers to hold an emergency review of the plans. He told Johnson in a letter that the government had “lost control of infections,” putting the economy and National Health Service at “grave risk” in the new year.

The British Medical Association, the doctors’ union, said allowing people to mix at Christmas was a “recipe for catastrophe.”

Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA’s chair of council, said: “We agree that the impact on the NHS of the almost inevitable third wave of the infection in the new year will be disastrous.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.