Boris Johnson will try to win business leaders to his side by offering them tax cuts as an olive branch for the disruption caused by Brexit

A lot has to go right for the world economy to steer clear of a deeper slowdown in the next 12 months, Bloomberg Economics’ Chief Economist Tom Orlik writes

Demand for office space in London is holding up even as political uncertainty persists in a nation gripped by its decision to leave the European Union

Israel’s economy accelerated rapidly in the third quarter thanks to public and private spending, complicating the outlook for next week’s central bank decision

With Shinzo Abe set to become Japan’s longest-serving premier later this week, his namesake economic strategy, Abenomics, still lacks traction despite progress in supporting growth

After months of political protests and the onset of a recession, Hong Kong’s resilient labor market is starting to crack

China’s central bank said it will “increase counter-cyclical adjustment” to ward off downward pressure on the economy, while staying vigilant on the possibility of expectations that inflation may spread; it also cut the interest rate on its seven-day reverse repurchase agreements for the first time since 2015

Since taking over as India’s central bank governor almost a year ago, Shaktikanta Das has worked tirelessly to restore relations with the government after a bitter public spat led his predecessor to quit

