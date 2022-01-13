(Bloomberg) -- Asos Plc is moving its stock listing to London stock exchange’s main market in a long anticipated move to attract more investors and given the size of the business. The U.K. online fashion retailer also said sales over Christmas were solid as people splashed out on buying party dresses and formal wear.

After shocking the market with a profit warning in October, Asos Thursday held its forecast steady and expects adjusted pretax earnings this fiscal year to range from 110 million pounds ($150 million) to 140 million pounds.

Asos shares lost half their value in 2021 even as online shopping boomed. The retailer, like rivals Boohoo Group Plc and Hennes & Mauritz AB, has been hard hit by logistics problems that have made moving stock around the world more difficult since the pandemic and Brexit. Rising returns from customers, a big cost for online retailers, have also dented Asos’s performance.

Former Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton stepped down in October as part of a management shake-up and has yet to be replaced. Mat Dunn, chief operating officer, is currently overseeing the business.

After 20 years on the AIM market segment, Asos expects to switch its listing to the main market at the end of next month. The company also is naming Patrick Kennedy, Chairman of Bank of Ireland Group Plc and former CEO of Paddy Power Plc, to its board as an independent director.

The shares have dropped 57% in the past year.

