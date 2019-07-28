(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he’s ready for a general election at any time as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to take the country out of the European Union without a deal.

“We oppose no deal, and people should have a final say on it,” Corbyn said on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge program on Sunday. “In the event of a no-deal Brexit, we’ll campaign to remain.”

Johnson’s new government is ramping up preparations for leaving the EU without new arrangements in place. Corbyn stuck to his position that if Labour wins a general election before Brexit, which now has an Oct. 31 deadline, it will seek to reopen talks. He declined to say when he might call a vote of no confidence, saying the party would look at it when Parliament returns in September.

When asked if he ultimately wanted to be a part of the EU, Corbyn said, “It’s about investment, jobs, trade and equality, both in and out of the EU.”

Jo Swinson, the newly elected head of the Liberal Democrats, criticized Corbyn on Sky after the interview aired.

“He’s pretty hopeless,” she said. “There are millions crying out for leadership in opposition to Boris Johnson and Brexit, and they’re not getting it from Jeremy Corbyn.”

