Boris Johnson’s key political opponent Keir Starmer tested positive for coronavirus, pushing the Labour Party leader into his sixth period of self isolation since the start of the pandemic.

Starmer previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the budget in October. He is reported not to display any symptoms. Instead, the infection was picked as part of his regular testing routine.

The development means Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner will face Johnson in the House of Commons on Wednesday for the premier’s weekly question-and-answer session.

