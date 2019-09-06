(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Opposition parties will deny Prime Minister Boris Johnson an early general election in a vote in Parliament on Monday, as they seek to ensure the U.K. can’t tumble out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

On a conference call Friday morning, the parties -- including Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Independent Group for Change -- decided on a unified position ahead of the government’s planned vote on Monday, according to a person familiar with the decision.

They also decided against calling a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s government, according to the person, who declined to be identified talking about a private call.

While opposition parties do want a general election, their priority is to ensure Johnson can’t take the U.K. out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a deal. He’s said he wants an agreement, but that Britain will leave the bloc “do or die” even if he can’t get one.

Under legislation being pushed through the House of Lords on Friday, he’d be required to write to the EU to seek a fresh Brexit delay on Oct. 19 if he hasn’t secured a new deal by then.

Opposition parties want to be sure Johnson is held to the requirements set out in that law -- and are therefore unlikely to approve of a general election until the letter has been written, the person said.

That means no election is likely until November, because at least 25 days must pass between an election being called and it being held.

