(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government triggered competition and public interest probes into ownership changes at news titles owned by Russian-British media mogul Evgeny Lebedev.

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright ordered Britain’s antitrust watchdog and media regulator on Thursday to investigate Lebedev’s sale of stakes in the Evening Standard and The Independent to entities based in the Cayman Islands, which he says have “strong links” to Saudi Arabia.

The intervention follows the recent sale of a stake in Lebedev Holdings Ltd., which owns London’s Evening Standard newspaper, edited by the U.K.’s former Finance Minister George Osborne.

Lebedev has sold a 30% stake in another media company, Independent Digital News and Media Ltd., which owns the Independent news website, to another Cayman Islands company.

Wright said the sales warrant investigation due to public interest considerations about the need for accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion, in a written statement.

Representatives for Lebedev and the Evening Standard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Competition and Markets Authority and media regulator Ofcom have until Aug. 23 to respond.

