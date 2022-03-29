(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. ordered the seizure of the Phi superyacht from a marina in London’s financial district, the first such vessel to be detained in British waters since the country announced a slew of measures to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The 58.5-meter (192-foot) long ship is owned by a Russian businessman and valued at 38 million pounds ($50 million), the Department of Transport said on Tuesday in an emailed statement. It didn’t name the owner, but Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the U.K. action should provide a “clear and stark warning” to Russian President Vladimir Putin “and his cronies.”

“Detaining the Phi, proves, yet again, that we can and will take the strongest possible action against those seeking to benefit from Russian connections,” Shapps said in the statement.

The Phi, named after a mathematical principle also known as the Golden Ratio, was in Canary Wharf for the superyacht awards and was planning to depart at midday on Tuesday, according to the release. The vessel is the third biggest yacht built by Royal Huisman Shipyard BV. It can accommodate as many as 12 passengers and features a wine cellar as well as a fresh water swimming pool.

JPMorgan won a court order authorizing Gibraltar’s port authority to detain a 73-meter yacht called Axioma owned by Dmitry Pumpyansky last week.

