U.K. Out of Lockdown, Shock-Worn World, Turkey Rate Cut: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- Britons are being urged to follow the rules or risk a resurgence of the coronavirus as England takes a much-anticipated step toward exiting restrictions that have pummeled the economy and curtailed civil liberties
- Six thousand miles from the Suez Canal, a multinational maker of industrial adhesives has one eye on the trade artery and another on ways to minimize fallout on his $2.8 billion company
- The Ever Given has been re-floated and efforts are underway to prepare the ship to cross the canal
- Turkish central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t take for granted that he’ll cut interest rates as soon as April, when he sets monetary policy for the first time since his surprise appointment
- The risks to the pound’s 2021 recovery may be becoming too numerous to bear as Britain’s currency looks poised to end a five-month winning streak
- One in four small U.K. exporters have halted sales to the European Union because of red tape caused by Brexit, according to a survey published Monday
- Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy expired Sunday, bringing to a close the nation’s largest Covid stimulus measure
- China’s official and Caixin purchasing managers’ indexes should show the economy picking up in March, Bloomberg Economics writes, partly thanks to the ‘celebrate in place’ policy over the Lunar New Year break
- President Joe Biden will this weekreveal the scope and ambition of his plans to expand and reorient the U.S. government
- China saw a surge in its old-economy commodities, as demand ramps up against a backdrop of supply constraints
- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China
- China and Iran signed a deal aimed at charting the course of their economic, political and trade relations over the next 25 years
