(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. outlined plans to overhaul the Solvency II rules for insurance firms, saying the post-Brexit move would unlock investment and cut red tape.

Planned reforms include giving insurers more flexibility to invest in long-term assets such as infrastructure and a “meaningful reduction in the current reporting and administrative burden,” according to a statement from the U.K. Treasury.

“EU regulation doesn’t work for us anymore and the government is determined to fix that,” Treasury minister John Glen will say while speaking at the annual dinner of the Association of British Insurers. “We have a genuine opportunity to maintain and grow an innovative and vibrant insurance sector.”

The European Union’s Solvency II regime was introduced in 2016 and set rules on issues such as governance practices and how much capital insurers had to hold to offset the risk of their investments. Some criticized the rules at the time as too onerous and requiring insurers to hold levels of capital that were unnecessarily high.

Glen said the U.K. planned a substantial reduction in the risk margin, the extra layer of capital which is required to be held for some types of business, including a cut of between 60% and 70% for long-term life insurers. The proposals also include a “more sensitive treatment of credit risk in the matching adjustment.”

The British government is due to publish a consultation document on the proposed reforms in April, followed by a more detailed technical consultation by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority later in the year.

