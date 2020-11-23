(Bloomberg) -- U.K. output contracted for the first time in five months as new restrictions to halt the spread of Covid-19 shuttered much of the service sector.

IHS Markit’s composite Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 47.4 in November from 52.1 a month earlier, slipping below the critical 50 mark showing the first contraction since June.

A gauge of the services industry tumbled to 45.8, the lowest level since May. Factory output continued to expand though, boosted by pre-purchasing from overseas ahead of the separation from the European Union’s single market in January.

“A double-dip is indicated by the November survey data, with lockdown measures once again causing business activity to collapse,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit. “The health of the economy in the new year remains highly uncertain.”

The underperformance of services relative to manufacturing was the widest in almost 25 years of data collection, Markit said. It reflects the severe impact on businesses such as leisure and hospitality from a second lockdown in England, as well as tightened restrictions across the rest of the U.K.

Job shedding also accelerated as firms cut staff despite an expansion of the government’s furlough program. The survey is a flash estimate based on about 85% of the usual total responses.

