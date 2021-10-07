(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. eased entry rules for 47 countries that were subject to the tightest Covid-19 restrictions, in the government’s latest step to shed travel curbs and revive tourism-dependent businesses.

Only seven countries will remain on the so-called red list after changes take effect on Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Thursday on Twitter. Visitors from those countries still require a 10-day hotel quarantine. The changes take effect on Monday.

The U.K. is lightening border restrictions after frustrating airlines with constantly changing rules throughout most of the pandemic. A new system that does away with a complicated “traffic-light” approach took effect this week, and places including Turkey, Pakistan and the Maldives have already been taken off the red list.

The latest move comes a day after Britain lifted advice against non-essential trips to 32 green list countries, including Ghana and Malaysia, a change the government said removes a barrier to getting travel insurance for visits there.

Shapps has even become an advocate for accelerating the pickup in international travel, organizing a meeting of G-7 ministers discuss vaccine passports and the timing of a U.S. lifting of a ban on European visitors.

Despite the progress, the relaxation of U.K. rules hasn’t gone as far as the airline, hotel and restaurant industries would like.

Only certain vaccines are accepted in the U.K., while some with World Health Organization approval for emergency are left out -- including shots developed by Chinese companies Sinopharm Group and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Travelers from dozens of countries which have distributed those shots are subject to added testing or quarantine requirements.

Similarly, approved vaccinations must have been administered in countries and territories from which the U.K. accepts documentation. Shapps said Thursday that England will recognize 37 more countries, including India -- where the policy led to an outcry over fairness.

Britain averaged just under 39,000 daily new coronavirus cases over the past week, according to data compiled at Johns Hopkins University. Daily deaths averaged 110, well below peaks hit in January.

