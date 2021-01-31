(Bloomberg) -- U.K. private equity firm Manzanita Capital is exploring options including a sale of skincare brand Eve Lom, which is famous for its cleanser balm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The London-based buyout firm is working with an adviser to seek a buyer for the asset, which could fetch as much as $200 million in a deal, the people said. The skincare brand has drawn preliminary interest from potential suitors in Asia, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Facialist Eve Lom founded the eponymous brand in the 1980s after she opened her first beauty salon in London and started selling cleansing balm, according to the website of retailer Space NK, the parent of Space Brands, which houses the skincare brand.

One of Eve Lom’s bestsellers is its wax-based cleanser starting from $24 for travel size. Most of its products are marketed as being free from harmful additives and synthetic fragrance and dyes.

Deliberations for the sale are at an early stage, and the owner may decided to keep the business, the people said. A representative for Manzanita Capital declined to comment.

