The U.K. state pension may grow considerably faster than earnings over the next two years, a think tank estimates, increasing generational inequalities

The U.S. labor market improvement looks to be slowing, and Federal Reserve research shows the jobs hit is four times worse for the lower-paid

The Bank of Japan is likely to slash its economic forecasts amid the crisis while Tokyo’s near-zero inflation shows consumers are slow to return even after the city’s emergency has ended

However much Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will be able to arrange a trade deal with the European Union by the year-end, firms in Britain are already bracing themselves for the possibility he won’t

Summer heat saw crowds of daytrippers descend on U.K. coastal resorts, stirring virus concerns and prompting the health secretary to warn he could close beaches

India mulling higher tariffs on China would add further negatives to both economies amid a broader geopolitical tussle, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows. In the mean time, India’s border stand-off with China may disrupt the supply chains of U.S. companies based in the south Asian nation

Women in India who already face a wide gender gap in employment, wages, and education have been financially hurt disproportionately amid the virus crisis

