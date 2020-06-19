(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s competition regulator is investigating four U.K. pharmacies and convenience stores for alleged price-gouging of hand sanitizer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investigation is at an early stage and the businesses under scrutiny haven’t been sent a statement of objections at this point, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Friday. The regulator didn’t name the shops or give their location.

The CMA last month opened a probe into fake and misleading reviews on popular shopping websites during the lockdown, when it became more difficult to get some products. The price of hand sanitizers, face masks, and other items soared, with retailers blaming the lack of supply and an increased demand, while consumers alleged price-gouging.

In April, European police said they’d cracked down on scammers promising to deliver 10 million face masks to German health authorities in a bid to exploit surging demand for critical medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

