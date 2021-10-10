(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is facing a pilot shortage that could hamper the reopening of the travel industry, after hundreds of aircrew took early retirement or changed career during the pandemic, the Telegraph reported.

The number of pilots who retired during the pandemic is believed to be at least double the usual levels, the newspaper said, citing sources in the aviation industry. “Hundreds” are thought to have taken early retirement, it said.

British ministers are concerned that a lack of pilots could impede a rebound in flights to pre-pandemic levels, the Telegraph said.

While the U.K. has recently eased entry rules for foreign travelers in a bid to boost tourism, post-Brexit labor shortages are threatening the nation’s economic recovery. A lack of truck drivers has contributed to a fuel crisis, while the country is also seeing carbon dioxide shortages and increasing concerns over rising food prices.

