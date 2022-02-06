(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. is drawing up plans for a 6 billion-pound ($8.1 billion) fund for scientific research, in case it can’t gain access to the European Union’s own project, according to the Financial Times.

Science Minister George Freeman told the paper that the money would be allocated over three years, if Brussels doesn’t grant the U.K. associate membership of Horizon Europe.

While Britain’s membership of Horizon was supposed to be assured, according to the 2020 Brexit deal, progress has stalled as a result of splits over other issues such as the border in Northern Ireland.

“Our position remains that we want to associate,” Freeman said, according to the FT. “Hopefully, perhaps after the French elections and the resolution of various issues still being discussed around Brexit, association will be possible.”

