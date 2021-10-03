(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce this week that Britain will get all its electricity from renewable sources by 2035, The Times reported, without saying how it got the information.

Johnson will say that it’s a major step toward the government’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050, and a way to reduce exposure to gas-price fluctuations.

Renewable energy sources met 43% of Britain’s electricity needs in 2020, with gas, oil and coal accounting for about 40%, and the rest from nuclear power, the Times said.

