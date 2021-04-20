(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson is preparing to announce deeper carbon cuts this week as he aims to spur global momentum in the fight against climate change, a person familiar with the matter said.

The government will adopt a target of cutting carbon emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035, in line with the recommendations of the Committee on Climate Change, according to the person, who declined to be named talking about plans that aren’t yet public. The Financial Times reported the proposal first.

Johnson is aiming to show leadership on the matter as the U.K. prepares to host a round of United Nations climate talks in Glasgow in November. The move is significant because it builds on the U.K.’s already ambitious target announced just last year to cut emissions by 68% in the four decades through 2030 -- the deepest cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in the Group of 20 nations.

