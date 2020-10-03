(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new independent study into improving infrastructure across the U.K., including new connections between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to an emailed government statement.

The review will be led by Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, and will cover transport infrastructure across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England. It will look at the feasibility of several case options, including air links within the U.K. and a new fixed link between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Final recommendations are expected to be published in the summer of 2021.

“The United Kingdom is the greatest political partnership the world has ever seen, and we need transport links between our nations that are as strong as our historic bonds,” Prime Minister Johnson said.

